Prattville sex offender appears before judge for first hearing

Gary Wayne George, a sex offender in Prattville, is facing multiple charges involving sex with a minor. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

Prattville sex offender Gary George appeared before an Autauga County judge Thursday for his first hearing. George is charged with 57 felony counts involving a minor, including rape and sodomy in the second degree.

George was appointed an attorney during the hearing, and his bond remains at more than $1 million. WSFA also learned Thursday that George has failed a drug test since his arrest.

George is being held in the Autauga Metro Jail.

