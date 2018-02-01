IKEA Group purchases first U.S. forest property in Lowndes County

The investment in the land is part of IKEA Group's broader strategy to invest in the sustainable production of resources, the company said. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

About 25,000 acres of forests in Lowndes County now belong to IKEA Group. This is the company's first U.S. forest property.

IKEA Group currently operates 47 stores and seven distribution centers in the U.S. The company has partnered with Campbell Global, a leader in sustainable timberland and natural resource investment, to oversee and operate the Lowndes County property.

