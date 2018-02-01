Benefits of new 187th Fighter Wing will extend beyond flight line

By winning the F-35, the River Region not only retains the 1,400 jobs at the 187th but there is a chance of another 200 or so joining them if the wing gets additional planes. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery city leaders are still riding high on landing the F-35 fighter jet squadron at the 187th at Dannelly Field. You'll recall the officials announcement was made just before Christmas and the reality of it all is just now beginning to sink in of what it all means. We've decided to peel back some of the layers in this special report to see how the future home of the F-35 could impact you.

Janice Stanley is already thinking what the new F-35 Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field might mean for her down the road.

"In terms of the future, I stand a good chance of renting this house to anyone associated with that," said Stanley.

Amanda Roy feels the same way about her religious education duties at her church in Prattville. More jobs mean the possibility the church could turn the corner with more volunteers.

"A wealth of volunteers which is always a good thing for me in that way that's always a positive thing," Roy said.

When Gov. Kay Ivey made the official announcement just before Christmas, it secured the future of the Air National Guard wing for decades. The F-35 is highly sophisticated on the computer side of the equation, far more capable than the current F-16s.

"You have to have situational awareness of the battlefield in a 100 mile radius around you and the F-35 is going to give you that capability," said Brigadier General Randy Efferson.

Sounds impressive and it is! A great catch for Montgomery, which happens to be the hometown for Stanley and Roy. More than anything, a sense of patriotic pride with that "wow" factor.

"I am anxious to see some air shows and displays," Stanley said.

"I thought 'good for you Montgomery!'" said Roy.

And Stanley and Roy certainly won't be alone when it comes to feeling the new fighter wing's touch. Lora McClendon was in the thick of things during the two year campaign to land the fighter jet squadron.

"One in five individuals who go into a business such as Wendy's are associated with the military. We have contractors that support the military and over 12,000 that go on Maxwell everyday," said McClendon, Director of Military and Federal Strategies for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

And keep in mind by winning the F-35, the River Region not only retains the 1,400 jobs at the 187th, but there is a chance of another 200 or so joining them if the wing gets additional planes.

"The program of record is 20 planes and that's pretty much one for one replacement we have now for the F-16s, but we could get potentially up to 26 aircrafts," said Efferson.

Not to mention the millions of dollars set aside by the Pentagon for construction work. For example, $10 million for a simulator, another $10 million for an operations center, new sunshades to hide the planes, $6 million for a supply building, a $5 million upgrade for the fire department and a civil engineering facility. In all, the total amount of construction will hover around $55 million.

It's not clear how many construction jobs there will be, but it is safe to say a project of this size typically leads to hundreds of jobs, according to Montgomery city leaders. Local and regional construction companies will be able to bid the projects. No matter how you slice it, it all has to be built before the F-35s arrive in 2023.

An infusion of technology, major construction and dreams.

"This gives us endless opportunities in the technology sector, high paying jobs, it's mandatory we get our schools to start learning fiber," said Montgomery mayor Todd Strange.

20 minutes up the interstate, Prattville mayor Bill Gillespie is convinced this is a huge plus for his city.

"We've really enjoyed the partnership with the military. They've come in and volunteered on committees and boards day in and day out," said mayor Gillespie.

The first bit of construction to take place by year's end will be the new $2.7 million gate that will serve as the new entry point to the 187th on Felder Road just down the road off Highway 80.

Madison, Wisconsin, joins Montgomery in securing the other F-35 Wing. Mayor Strange says there could be a situation where those jets could temporarily relocate to the 187th if the winters get too harsh in Wisconsin. Also, Strange believes potential spin-off companies such as avionics could eventually come as a result of the new fighter wing.

