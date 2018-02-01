Sexual assault of child, video under investigation

Alabama law enforcement agencies are investigating the sexual assault of a child and the distribution of a video related to the case. (Source: Pixabay.com)

Alabama law enforcement agencies are investigating the sexual assault of a child and the distribution of a video related to the case, according to the Montgomery Police Department and CrimeStoppers.

The video has been shared across social media, and authorities are advising anyone who receives it to report it through social media and delete it immediately.

Authorities say criminal charges may result if you share the video.

The Code of Alabama, §13A-12-191, states: "Dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, a Class B felony; and §13A-12-192(b), Possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, a Class C felony."

Investigators are working to determine how and by whom the video was shared.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation should call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 334-353-1224.

