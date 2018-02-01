Sexual assault of child, video under investigation

The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Rowena Short, 39, registrar at Sarasota High School was the adult shown dancing with the student, according to the Sarasota Sheriff's office.More >>
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.More >>
