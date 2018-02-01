Big money: SEC doles out $40.9 million to each member school

The Southeastern Conference distributed an average of $40.9 million to its member schools in the last fiscal year.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday his support for the expansion of BJCC Legacy Arena and a new stadium to be built on property adjacent to the BJCC.More >>
Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.More >>
Twin sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff have pretty set schedules their senior year.More >>
Troy Athletics is bringing Mardi Gras to Troy Feb. 10 and all are welcome.More >>
