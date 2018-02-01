High school student injured after fall from Troy Univ. balcony

A high school student suffered non-life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony at Troy University Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Troy University issued a statement Thursday confirming a high school student was injured after falling from a balcony on its Troy campus Thursday morning.

The student, whose name has not been released, was attending the Southeastern United States Honor Band Clinic at Troy when he fell from a balcony inside the Claudia Crosby Theatre. The incident happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.

An ambulance transported the boy to Troy Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A university spokesperson said the student has since been released.

An investigation is ongoing by the Troy University Police Department.

