Daycare bill passes House, but with some changes

House Lawmakers passed legislation Thursday which could require more daycares in Alabama to be inspected and licensed.

Under the current bill, any daycare which takes state or federal funds would be required to be licensed.

Almost half of Alabama's more than 1,900 hundred daycares claim a religious exemption, and are unlicensed and do not need to be inspected by DHR.

A few years ago, more than 70 kids at Sunnyside Daycare got STAPH infections. The daycare was unlicensed.

The bill sponsor, Rep. Pebblin Warren original bill would have required all daycares to be inspected by DHR to maintain minimum standards.

Negotiations with the legislation will keep the religious exemption open for daycares as long as they do not take state or federal funds.

