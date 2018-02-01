Woman: Daughter disciplined after same-sex prom invitation

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman says her daughter has been disciplined after asking another girl to attend the high school prom.
Jeanise Ross-Walton told The Associated Press on Thursday that her 17-year-old daughter Janizia Ross was given an in-school suspension following the proposal.
The woman says her daughter asked out another girl on stage during a talent show at Alexandria High School, located in eastern Alabama. She says a student acting as the master of ceremonies also was disciplined.
Ross-Walton says she believes her daughter is being singled out because it was a same-sex proposal.
A statement from the Calhoun County School District says reports about the incident may have created a "misimpression" about what happened. It says an investigation showed officials "fully honored" a commitment to equal educational opportunities for everyone.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
(334) 288-1212
publicfile@wsfa.com
(334) 613-8256EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.