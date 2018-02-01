Rising gas prices catch attention of Alabama motorists

Rising gas prices in the state are catching the eye of Alabama motorists (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Drivers are paying a little more attention to the prices the pump with gas prices on the rise all across the nation.

According to Gas Buddy, during this time last year a gallon of regular gas in Alabama was about $2.05. Last month that price sat at about $2.14. Now the average price for a gallon of gas is about 2.36.

While this price is lower than the national average of $2.59, drivers in Alabama are not happy with the current prices.

"Its kind of aggravating honestly. When I drive by, I try to find the gas station with the cheapest prices," said motorist Anna Claire Little. "I kind of have to put aside some money for gas every single week when I work, and trying to find the cheapest price is definitely really important to me."

"You have to really budget and make wise choices and decisions. Some things you have to cut back on," said motorist Jacqueline Simon.

Owners of Fetch Me Delivery and Tiger Town To Go say the increased prices are not impacting their delivery services.

