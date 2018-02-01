Interim superintendent reflects on Montgomery district's D grade

Interim Supt. Dr. Ann Moore says something has to be done to fix the troubled school system. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

You don’t like it when your child brings home a poor report card, but how do you react when their entire school system gets a bad grade?

On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Education issued report cards to every public school system, and every individual public school in the state, and there were some less-than-desirable grades given out.

The state's overall grade was a C. As for Montgomery Public Schools? It got a D.

“To be told that there are some issues was not a surprise,” Dr. Ann Moore, Montgomery's interim superintendent admitted.

There were 17 schools in Montgomery that got an F. Another 16 got a D. Five earned Cs, three earned Bs, and seven saw their grades in the A category.

“We realize that we have some work to do,” Moore explained.

Some of that work will be in Montgomery’s non-magnet high schools. Carver, Jeff Davis and Park Crossing high schools each got a D while Lee and Lanier got Fs.

“I’ve been meeting with different department heads and looking at test data and looking at what we’re doing to try to help our students improve with their academics,” Moore said, who said something must be done to fix the school system.

“I think we need to be a little bit more focused on the academics and we need to be a little focused on taking our data, which tells us a story about ourselves, and really analyzing that data and diving deep into that data and deciding what we need to do even now to the student in the classroom, individually, and not just the subgroup,” Moore said.

Even though she won’t be interim superintendent for long, she hopes to pave the way for the next superintendent.

"You can't say that overnight you're going to see some results that are big changes, but you know, let's say next year part of it is we hope not to have any schools on the list but maybe we can reduce the number that's on the list and we start to show progress towards that end. And in some cases, it might take several years to make that happen, but I think with a focused effort, we can come out of this slump that we're in right now," Moore said.

The system’s report card shows Montgomery schools need to work on the graduation rate, which stands at 78.6 percent. That's nine points below the state average. The data also shows that MPS needs to improve on college and career readiness and academic achievement.

“One of my big things right now is to start laying the groundwork so that they are sharing information because sharing of information is very important. The assessment person needs to be on board with the curriculum person because the assessment person can show the curriculum person what’s missing,” Moore explained.

The news isn't all bad for MPS, though.

Ten of Montgomery’s 50 schools scored As and Bs. Magnet schools Forest Avenue Elem. and Loveless Academy Magnet High (LAMP) both scored a perfect 100.

