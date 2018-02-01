Man dies after being pinned under vehicle

An Auburn man died Wednesday after police say he suffered injuries while making repairs on a vehicle.

According to Auburn police, James Brandon Lassiter, 33, was found trapped under a vehicle in the 700 block of Davis Court.

Police say the vehicle shifted and pinned Lassiter underneath while he was making repairs.

Authorities were able to free Lassiter from underneath the vehicle and began performing CPR immediately, but Lassiter died on the scene.

Auburn police has ruled the death accidental.

