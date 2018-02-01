Troy University chancellor receives 4-year extension

Troy University students will be seeing Chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., around campus for at least four more years. Thursday, the Troy University Board of Trustees unanimously approved a contract extension for Hawkins.

According to Hawkins, there's still some work he wants to see done.

"In the next few years, what I am really committed to is building a new health science technology facility. There are huge manpower needs in Alabama, particularly in south Alabama and the Florida panhandle, and Georgia that we need to address," said Hawkins.

Per his request, Hawkins' contract extension does not include a pay increase, but it does include incentives if enrollment increases.

