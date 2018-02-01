Troy University chancellor receives 4-year extension

You don’t like it when your child brings home a poor report card, but how do you react when their entire school system gets a bad grade?More >>
You don’t like it when your child brings home a poor report card, but how do you react when their entire school system gets a bad grade?More >>
Troy University issued a statement Thursday confirming a high school student was injured after falling from a balcony on its Troy campus Thursday morning.More >>
Troy University issued a statement Thursday confirming a high school student was injured after falling from a balcony on its Troy campus Thursday morning.More >>
The Alabama Department of Education released report cards for the first time Thursday that contain letter grades for each public school system and individual public school across the state.More >>
The Alabama Department of Education released report cards for the first time Thursday that contain letter grades for each public school system and individual public school across the state.More >>
FOX10 News is committed to highlighting interesting people in our area. A Saraland High School Student is starting to go viral for his senior photos.More >>
FOX10 News is committed to highlighting interesting people in our area. A Saraland High School Student is starting to go viral for his senior photos.More >>
This meeting was previously mentioned by Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson, who bluntly assessed MPS would not be able to keep its accreditation if it were evaluated under current conditions.More >>
This meeting was previously mentioned by Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson, who bluntly assessed MPS would not be able to keep its accreditation if it were evaluated under current conditions.More >>
Tuskegee University will use $8.5 million it's been awarded in a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the reasons why diseases disproportionately affect minority populations.More >>
Tuskegee University will use $8.5 million it's been awarded in a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the reasons why diseases disproportionately affect minority populations.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery credits her love of teaching to an educator from her past, and now she wants to pay it forwards to the next generation of learners.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery credits her love of teaching to an educator from her past, and now she wants to pay it forwards to the next generation of learners.More >>
Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, better known as MPACT, provides a unique educational experience that combines academics with technical training.More >>
Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, better known as MPACT, provides a unique educational experience that combines academics with technical training.More >>
A Montgomery man has won Honda's fourth annual HBCU Power of Dreams Award, which Honda created "to honor those extraordinary individuals taking action, and moving the HBCU community forward."More >>
A Montgomery man has won Honda's fourth annual HBCU Power of Dreams Award, which Honda created "to honor those extraordinary individuals taking action, and moving the HBCU community forward."More >>
A Pike County school bus and a dump truck collided Monday, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell.More >>
A Pike County school bus and a dump truck collided Monday, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell.More >>