Residents show up in large numbers to discuss Perry Hill Road project

Residents in the Perry Hill Road area gathered at a meeting Thursday as ALDOT and the city have plans for a road project (Source: WSFA 12 News)

On Thursday the City of Montgomery held a public involvement meeting on a project involving the Alabama Department of Transportation and Perry Hill Road.

According to the city and ALDOT, the project is set to widen and resurface Perry Hill Road from Harrison Road to Atlanta Highway, and improve the intersection’s traffic flow.

"There would be probably some additional laneage on Atlanta Highway,” explained Chris Conway, Montgomery’s Director of City Services. “More stackage at the approaches, better function at Dalraida Road. All those legs at the four-way intersection would be improved.

The project will also require the purchase of an additional space for a right-of-way, Conway said.

“Trying to minimize the amount of right-of-way that we need," said Conway. "Trying to minimize the kinds of impact we might have on anybody that currently lives on the road."

More than 100 people attended the meeting at Goodwyn Community Center. The purpose of the meeting was to provide an opportunity for interested persons to be informed and participate in the public process of this project. City and ALDOT representatives were on hand to discuss the proposed project and its technical aspects.

"This is important to our community," said Sarah Spears.

Attending was a priority for Spears, who has lived in this area for more than 20 years. Spears said she remembers similar plans discussed nearly a decade ago, so she is eager to see the project come to fruition.

"I am really proud we have gotten this far and it sounds really good what they are planning,” said Spears.

With recent improvements made on Perry Hill Road from Interstate 85 to Harrison Road, residents like Mike Moody welcome improvement that would extend all the way to Atlanta Highway.

"I don't like the cat fight Harrison Road. It is frustrating,” Moody said.

That is why he is also on board with the project moving forward.

"I can't understand why anyone would be oppose it,” said Moody.

It’s one of the very first steps of a long-term project, so it will be several years before drivers see changes in the works.

"We're years down the road from being able to implement something like this because it does involve the completion of the environmental document, following that it would mean right-of-way acquisition and those sorts of things, then utility relocation," said Conway. "So this is a five to 10-year project down the road."

Preliminary maps and other information for the project are available for viewing at the city's Engineering and Environmental Services Office. Residents can call 334-625-2690 for information.

In June, ALDOT completed a project on Perry Hill Road and Interstate 85. ALDOT introduced a "free-flow-lane" that allows traffic heading onto I-85 southbound from Perry Hill to continuously flow. A concrete barrier separating the entrance ramp and Perry Hill was also added.

Several improvements were also made to the area of Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road including the additions of several stores and restaurants.

