Montgomery's Mardi Gras festivities set for Saturday afternoon

Montgomery's Downtown Business Association is hosting the fifth annual Mardi Gras Block Party and Cajun Cook-Off Saturday on Commerce Street, between Bibb and Tallapoosa Streets.

“This whole block, we’re going to have to ourselves,” said Clay McInnis, president of DBA Montgomery. “We’re going to have a stage parked here, we’re going to have a brass band starting at 2 p.m.”

New Orleans' Grammy award-winning Rebirth Brass Band takes the stage at 1:30 p.m.

“Having a 5th year anniversary in anything is a milestone these days. We wanted to celebrate this achievement of bringing people together for a free Mardi Gras event in downtown Montgomery and we couldn’t have dreamed of a more exciting band from New Orleans to mark the occasion than Rebirth Brass Band," McInnis said.

Before that, the Cajun Cook-Off will showcase some of Montgomery's premiere restaurants' Cajun treats. “It’s a sampling of Cajun food. Jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, all the great things that you can make,” McInnis explained.

The Cajun Cook-Off runs from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets for the Cook-Off are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate.

All proceeds benefit Valiant Cross Academy whose scholars will be on hand to perform their morning ritual to the crowd. In addition to the check presented from proceeds of the Cook-Off, Wind Creek Montgomery will also present a check as a part of their “Make a Change” program.

The Downtown Business Association encourages attendees to come in costume, dance, drink and eat in celebration of carnival Season, "Gump" style.

“DBA Montgomery is excited to bring businesses and the public together to enjoy great music and food, build relationships and celebrate our community,"

Addressing the recent Entertainment District suspension, the City is allowing alcohol to be purchased and consumed on Commerce Street within the Entertainment District during the hours of the event.

According to Mayor Todd Strange, “We are excited that the spirit of Mardi Gras will be thriving in downtown Montgomery. The special event permit for this occasion allows the open container portion of our City ordinance to be lifted for six hours. We look forward to a festive, family-friendly celebration that is enjoyed responsibly.



"Laissez les bons temps rouler!"

For more information, call 334-850-1101.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.