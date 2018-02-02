Utah company making flu test kits to help doctors diagnose

This winter's flu bug has hit the nation hard, and the season is just peaking.More >>
You'll feel like you have the flu. You'll look like you have the flu. But you may not have the flu.
We're in the midst of a severe flu season with widespread cases in 49 states.
The printer is improving a Kansas hospital's molding of bolus, and breast cancer patient Luma Day is one if its first beneficiaries.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.
The Alabama Department of Public Health released new data Wednesday showing an increase in the number of potential flu-related deaths it is investigating.
Obesity medicine experts say scales that measure muscle mass, water weight and fat are getting more accurate and helping patients to lose weight in a healthier way.
The 16-year-old boy's family claimed he never had suicidal thoughts before taking the medicine.
When you're battling the flu, you don't feel like doing much of anything.
Tuskegee University will use $8.5 million it's been awarded in a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the reasons why diseases disproportionately affect minority populations.
