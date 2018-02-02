Eric: Soaker possible this weekend

Cooler air is spilling into Alabama but so is the rain (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Cooler air is spilling into Alabama this morning on the heels of northerly winds. Those winds will be breezy at times today, offsetting any real warmth from the sunshine. We're dry today into tomorrow, but our next soaker of a system arrives late Saturday night into Sunday.

TODAY: Our early morning rain is gone with the passage of the cold front. Sunshine will break out from north to south with temperatures struggling to find their way to 50 degrees for highs this afternoon. Expected northerly winds in the 10 to 15 mph range, helping add some bite to the air. Temps tonight fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s across the area.

MARDI GRAS SATURDAY: Dry weather prevails tomorrow for local Mardi Gras festivities. Morning sunshine will be replaced by late day thickening of cloud cover, but we think any and all rain holds off. After midnight Saturday night is when we expect showers to start to overspread the area.

SUNDAY SOAKER: Fortunately, most of you are watching the Super Bowl in your living room. Under a roof. Rain will be widespread early Sunday and continue off/on into the second of half of the day.





This system finds itself within the perfect sweet spot with air being too warm for anything frozen but stable enough to eliminate any severe weather threat. This is just rain. And we need it.

LOOKING AHEAD: The start of next week appears mild and dry with our next front and rain-maker arriving toward the middle of the week.

