First Alert Weather team to program radios in Prattville Feb. 13

The WSFA First Alert Weather team will once again be programming Midland Weather Radios and for residents across our viewing area.

These events will be held at stores in various locations during February from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the programming events, residents will have a chance to chat with their favorite meteorologists, ask questions and have their Midland Weather Radio programmed for their specific county. The team will also be on hand to help you download the WSFA 12 Weather app and set it up for alerts where you live.

If you do not have a weather radio, no fear! There will be weather radios available for purchase on site, including batteries.

Below is a list of upcoming dates and locations for programming:

Feb. 13- Prattville at Academy Sports

Feb. 20- Montgomery at Academy Sports

Feb. 27- Alex City at Walgreens

Be sure to come out and get your weather radio programmed to stay ahead of the storm. If you cannot make it out to one of these locations, feel free to drop by the station or click this link for more information on how to program your radio at home.

