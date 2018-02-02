Man sentenced after robbing Montgomery bank twice

A Colorado man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the robbery of a Montgomery.

Richard Allen Evans pleaded guilty in October to the robbery of the Montgomery BBVA Compass bank. Evans previously served 125 months in prison for robbing the same bank in 2007. He was on supervised release at the time of the robbery.

On the morning of June 14, Evans entered the BBVA Compass Bank, located in Eastdale Circle in Montgomery, and approached the teller. According to United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis V. Franklin, Evans repeatedly demanded the teller to turn over all of the money in her bank drawer. The teller told investigators that she complied out of fear for her life.

Evans fled the scene with more than $1,900 in cash and drove to Florida where he was arrested the following day.

According to the Department of Justice, Evans will be subject to three years of supervised release once he completes his ten-year sentence.

