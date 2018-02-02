Dallas County school superintendent responds to state score

Dallas County Public School Superintendent Hattie Shelton was not surprised by the ‘C’ score handed down Thursday by the state department of education’s annual report card.

The second-year superintendent did her homework and calculated the scores herself a few days before the state score came out and arrived at the same conclusion.

Shelton says she accepts the results but not the notion of being satisfied. Shelter has encouraged her teachers and students to hang in there and don’t give up.

Dallas County has 11 public schools and a little more than 3,000 students.

