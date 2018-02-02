West AL superintendents disappointed, not discouraged by report card

Dallas County Public School Superintendent Hattie Shelton was not surprised by the ‘C’ score handed down Thursday by the state department of education’s annual report card.

Two public school districts have had a chance to digest the scores handed down. One school district did okay while another.. not so good, but both say the letter grade doesn't tell the whole story.

Meadowview Elementary School in the Selma City School District is the only school in the system that earned a 'C,' a high 'C' at 76.

School teacher Ashley Strickland, of coruse, is happy but tempered her excitement over the fact the remaining 10 schools didn't fare as well. The entire school system consisting of 11 schools earned an overall average of a 'D.'

"We're excited but we still want to look at our weaknesses and make sure we target those," said Strickland.

It wasn't that long ago when the school district was under a state intervention.

"I'm disappointed," said Selma City Public School Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams.

Williams just started her superintendent's job back in the fall. Although not pleased with the D score average, neither is Williams discouraged. In fact, the Selma City School District was just two points away from earning a 'C.'

"The letter grade does not define us in the school district, in the work we are doing to continue to make improvements on student outcome," said Williams.

A few blocks away at the Dallas County School Board office, Shelton was encouraged by the school district's 'C' average but not at all satisfied, particularly three schools getting an 'F' on the state's report card; Brantley Elementary, Tipton Durant Middle School and Salem Elementary.

"I think the root causes is some of our students have learning challenges. I make an effort to share with my staff articles, research of what works," said Shelton.

Two school districts, two different grade averages but both striving for the same goal, improving those scores. Here's a breakdown of the overall letter grades on the state report card: the Dallas County School District had three 'Cs,' four 'Ds,' and three 'Fs,'. Selma City Schools scored one 'C,' 6 'Ds,' and three 'Fs.'

The second-year superintendent did her homework and calculated the scores herself a few days before the state score came out and arrived at the same conclusion.

Shelton says she accepts the results but not the notion of being satisfied. Shelter has encouraged her teachers and students to hang in there and don’t give up.

Dallas County has 11 public schools and a little more than 3,000 students.

