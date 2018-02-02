Man at center of murder-for-hire case killed in Arizona collision

The Alabama Supreme Court is refusing to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to die in the killing of a convenience store clerk in Huntsville in 1990.More >>
A man at the center of a rare murder-for-hire case in Montgomery has died in Arizona after being struck by a vehicle.More >>
The Central Alabama Crimestoppers Awards Luncheon at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery is set to get underway shortly.More >>
Houston County Sheriff's Office announces more charges in a child pornography investigation.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Smiths Station on Lee Road 229 that's left one person injured.More >>
Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigators have made an arrest in a rape reported near the University of Alabama campus more than a year ago.More >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to stiffen penalties for distributing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.More >>
One woman and two men are behind bars in Selma for breaking and entering vehicles and receiving stolen property.More >>
Gary George, 54, was arrested late Monday night in Prattville and charged with three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sodomy, and a violation of the sex offender act, or SORNA.More >>
A man is facing child abuse charges after his girlfriend’s infant suffered a broken leg.More >>
