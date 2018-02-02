Man indicted in murder of Auburn football player facing more charges

Markhale Hart, the man indicted in the murder of Auburn football player Jakell Mitchell, will face additional charges in his upcoming retrial.

According to court documents, prosecutors have also charged Hart with manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol.

Hart went to trial in December but after four days of deliberation, a mistrial was declared. Officials say the jury was not able to come to a verdict.

According to the mistrial order, Hart’s retrial is expected to begin sometime during the jury trial term which will begin on Feb. 26.

