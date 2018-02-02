Montgomery man allegedly threatens to kill pastor, burn down church

A Montgomery man is charged with making terroristic threats against a pastor and church (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Montgomery man is charged with making terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened to kill a pastor and burn down a church.

Sidney Davis Sr. is charged with one count of making terroristic threats.

Court documents indicate the charge is related to an incident that happened on Sunday around 8:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of Old Selma Road. Davis stated that he was going to kill the pastor, Richard Bush, and burn down Stonetank Antioch Baptist Church, according to the court documents.

Davis was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center under a $7,500 bond.

