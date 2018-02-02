Clanton woman dies at hospital after vehicle strikes tree

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the death of a Clanton woman early Friday morning.

Troopers say a single-vehicle crash on Alabama 191 around 6:50 a.m. resulted in the death of Janet Garren, 42. According to officials, Garren was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash happened approximately five miles east of Maplesville.

Troopers say Garren was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital.

