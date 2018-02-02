ASU secondary coach joining Louisville coaching staff in 2018

The buzz began moments after Tua Tagovailoa hit Devonta Smith with the game winning touchdown pass just over three weeks ago. “What will become of Jalen Hurts?”More >>
Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.More >>
Alabama tight end Major Tennison has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge.More >>
Julio Jones is a busy man. He's not only a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, but he now owns a car dealership too. It's no wonder the Pro Bowl WR couldn't make it through the whole College Football Playoff Championship.More >>
Timing is everything. On Monday, University of Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson walked around the Harbert Center loud and proud.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
Hornets secondary coach Grady Brown will be joining the Louisville Cardinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2018. Brown will take up the position of defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator under head coach Bobby Petrino.More >>
Troy Athletics is bringing Mardi Gras to Troy Feb. 10 and all are welcome.More >>
We are 16 days out from the start of the college baseball season but before that, two Troy Trojans earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors.More >>
Alabama State redshirt freshman Austin Rogers had a career night for Alabama State, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three Texas Southern players in double figures as the Hornets dropped a 97-82 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.More >>
Amahni Upshaw’s love of basketball dates back to her days in diapers.More >>
The Southeastern Conference distributed an average of $40.9 million to its member schools in the last fiscal year.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday his support for the expansion of BJCC Legacy Arena and a new stadium to be built on property adjacent to the BJCC.More >>
Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.More >>
Twin sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff have pretty set schedules their senior year.More >>
