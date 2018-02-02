Delays expected on I-85 Monday as ALDOT paints Moore's Mill Bridge

Delays can be expected on Interstate 85 near mileposts 52 and 56 due to the painting of Moore's Mill Bridge (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama Department of Transportation would like to advise motorists of upcoming lanes closures on Interstate 85 southbound and northbound from milepost 52 to milepost 56. The closures are a result of Moore’s Mill Bridge being painted.

Five lanes will be closed Monday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Drivers can expect traffic delays during this time.

“It does cause inconvenience and you know the roads get really crowded, and so you just have to slow down and really be careful," said motorist Victoria Barker. "It gives drivers less room to get out of the way if there was a potential accident. You know, you only have one side to get off.”

“The best way for me to view it is just like this is water and everybody stuck in it so there’s no reason for me to really get like that upset about it. Like I’m not the only human being on this planet, there are bigger things for me to worry about than traffic," said motorist Hamilton Wasnick. "I think if you approach it with that mentality it’s a lot easier to get through the day.”

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling.

