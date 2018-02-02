Balloon release set for anniversary of Mosses double homicide

For Shemiko Means, Antonio Means’ widow, not knowing who killed her husband is the hardest part. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the day 36-year-old Antonio Means and 26-year-old Frank Hill were shot and killed in the parking lot of a public housing complex in the Town of Mosses.

Sgt.Lenny Lee with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said officials don’t have any suspects in custody.

“We do know that there were multiple shooters in this case,” Sgt. Lee said. “We are still looking for information from people in the community.”

Lee said the department interviewed a number of persons of interest but weren’t able to pinpoint a “real” suspect. He said cases like this one, where people will not come forward with substantial information, are very frustrating.

“We know that somebody out there has information regarding this,” he explained. “We’ve been begging and pleading with the community to come forward with information for us.”

For Shemiko Means, Antonio Means’ widow, not knowing who killed her husband is the hardest part.

“I could be walking past them on the street,” Means said. “We’re just dealing, you know. Just getting by.”

Means said raising her two sons through this tragedy has been difficult.

“I’m bringing my 13-year-old to the vigil tomorrow,” Means said. “He looked at me before he left for school today and said, “Mom, it’s just going to be one of those days.” That’s hard.”

Antonio Means’ friends will hold a balloon release and prayer vigil for Means and Hill at the housing project where they were killed on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

“I went back there on his birthday to remember him,” Means said. “I know tomorrow is going to be hard.”

Means and Sgt. Lee are asking the community to please come forward if they have information, including the people responsible.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s has increased the reward to $13,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the crime.

