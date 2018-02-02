WATCH: Super Bowl LII live stream

The reigning champion New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII Sunday.

NBC Sports will start coverage at 11 a.m. with the Road to the Super Bowl and pre-game show. Game coverage will begin at 5 p.m. and will immediately be followed by the much-anticipated episode of This Is Us.

All of this day will be streamed via the link below on desktop and via the NBC Sports app on tablet and connected televisions (no handheld devices).

