Missing Montgomery man found safe in Mississippi

On Tuesday, authorities sent out a missing person alert for a Montgomery man whom they considered to be "endangered." That man was found safely in Mississippi Friday.

Joseph Anthony Carr IV, 57, was found in Alabama's neighboring state. It is unclear what part Carr was located in but according to authorities, Carr is said to be in good health.

Officials initially reported Carr needed special medical equipment that was "vital to his health" and that without it, he would die.

Carr was last seen leaving his residence near Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway last Thursday.

