Both lanes of Marler Road, Marler Court near Highway 80 closed due to crash

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has reported a crash near Highway 80.
According to the sheriff's office, the crash has caused both lanes of Marler Road and Marler Court to close.
Emergency vehicles are on the scene.
