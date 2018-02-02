Both lanes of Marler Road, Marler Court near Highway 80 closed d - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Both lanes of Marler Road, Marler Court near Highway 80 closed due to crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has reported a crash near Highway 80.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash has caused both lanes of Marler Road and Marler Court to close.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly