Friday night crash near Highway 80 results in death of 9-year-old

A Friday night crash near Marler Road resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl. Two others were injured. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released new details after a Friday night crash happened in the Waugh Community. ALEA officials confirmed the death of a 9-year-old girl as a result of the crash.

Initially the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported the crash happened near Highway 80 near Marler Road. ALEA confirmed the location of the crash and confirmed it was between two vehicles.

According to ALEA officials, the crash happened around 8:35 p.m., and was between a Honda Accord and a Pontiac G6 that was traveling on the wrong side of the road. Officials said the 9-year-old was a passenger in the Accord, and the driver identified as 41-year-old Jemellia Webb of Pike Road.

Webb was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver of the Pontiac G6 has been identified as 30-year-old Matthew McGhee of Montgomery. McGhee was also transported to a local hospital for injuries.

