Girl killed in Friday crash was Pike Road Elementary student

A Friday night crash near Marler Road resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl. Two others were injured. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Pike Road School System confirmed Monday that the 9-year-old girl killed in a crash Friday night in the Waugh Community was a student at Pike Road Elementary.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Ledbetter said counselors were at the school Monday to talk with students who needed them and would be available going forward.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. Friday and involved a Honda Accord and a Pontiac G6 that was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Officials said the 9-year-old, who has not been named, was a passenger in the Accord. The driver, 41-year-old Jemellia Webb, of Pike Road, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac G6 has been identified as 30-year-old Matthew McGhee of Montgomery. McGhee was also transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

