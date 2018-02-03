18-year-old dies in early morning crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday.

ALEA officials say Cornelius Surratt Jr., 18, of Opelika was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Officials say the crash happened around 6:41 a.m. on AL 51, approximately six miles south of Opelika.

According to ALEA, Surratt was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.