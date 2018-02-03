Former Civil Rights activist John Lewis to be honored Saturday in Troy

John Lewis was a speaker at the 17th annual Leadership Conference Friday night at Troy University. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Georgia Congressman John "Robert" Lewis received a standing ovation inside Sartain Hall during the 17th annual leadership conference Friday night.

"I am delighted and honored to be here," said Lewis.

As the Pike County native and Civil Rights legend took to the podium, he wasted no time giving honor to those who inspired him.

"Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks inspired me to get in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble," Lewis said.

Recalling his more than 40 arrests, physical attacks, and serious injuries in the 60's during the Civil Rights Movement-- he saw it as a call that couldn't go unanswered.

"When you see something that is not right and not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to stand up," he said.

But in order to be an agent of change, you must approach leadership differently.

"Leaders must be a headlight not a tail light," he said.

Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Troy Public Library, The city will be honoring Lewis with the unveiling of a historic maker and portrait.

