MPD conducts homicide investigation after man found shot Saturday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was killed early Saturday.

MPD and Medics responded to the 2000 block of E South Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. regarding a subject shot.

Police say they found Sidney Johnson IV, 30, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound after arriving on the scene.

