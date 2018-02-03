Auburn students compete for national entrepreneurship title

A pair of Auburn University student entrepreneurs are heading to represent the university on a national level.

Yellow Card Financial, a start-up business created by Auburn University students Chris Maurice and Justin Poiroux, will compete at the Global Student Entrepreneurship Awards (GSEA) national pitch competition in Dallas, Texas.

The team specializes in cryptocurrency and won first place at the regional competition in Atlanta.

“It means a lot to be recognized, especially in Atlanta with all the great companies and everything coming out of there right now, and the chance to compete for the title in the U.S. for students around the nation, it means a lot..and the money helps,” says CEO of Yellow Card Financial Chris Maurice.

Winning competitions such as these helps spread their company's name, and for that they are very grateful.

“We have this group of people who are impressed by what we’re doing and open up their network of contacts for us and help spread the word,” says CTO of Yellow Card Financial Justin Poiroux.

The national GSEA competition is Friday.

Winners at the national level will have the chance to compete for $40,000 in cash and prizes at the GSEA international finals in Canada.

