Vernon: Clouds Saturday, showers Sunday

THIS EVENING: High pressure is steering our weather so our beautiful sunny skies will continue this afternoon. Skies will remain clear this evening and tonight. This means we need to get ready for another chilly setting as temperatures will likely fall at a decent rate. Overnight low will likely fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

TOMORROW: We'll begin to see a change in our weather as we enter the weekend. High pressure will shift northeast away from Alabama, allowing for clouds to grow in ahead of our next storm system. The good news is we'll likely remain dry through the entire day with slightly warmer temperatures compared to today. Highs Saturday will likely peak in the mid to upper 50s for most.

There are big Mardi Gras events happening tomorrow in the River Region. Other than a light jacket, you should be fine if you're headed to the event in Millbrook or downtown Montgomery.

SUPERBOWL SUNDAY: As a cold front approaches from the north west, an area of low pressure will develop over the northern Gulf this weekend. These two will arrive in our area Sunday and cause widespread rain.

We'll see showers begin before sunrise Sunday and track east through the morning and early afternoon. Heavy rainfall will be likely for the Gulf Coast and extreme south Alabama. We'll be watching closely as this areas has a low but present chance of flash flooding due to expected heavy rainfall.

Through the afternoon we'll continue to deal with a few passing showers through what will be a cloudy afternoon.

