Annual Block Party and Cajun Cook-Off brings fun to Capital City

Mardi Gras festivities are in full swing and the Capital City had its celebration Saturday. The downtown business association hosted it's annual Block Party and Cajun cook off.

"We've been doing this for awhile and every single year it's gotten bigger," said Downtown Business Association member Clay McInnis.

While the block part is meant to be fun, there's also a good cause behind it.

"What we try to do is raise money for Valiant Cross Academy, so all proceeds from Cajun Cook-Off, which we're sold out of tickets, goes straight to Valiant Cross Academy," McInnis said.

McInnis says every year they get a brass band from New Orleans to come and play at the event. This year, Grammy-Award winning band Rebirth Brass Band came and played and helped set the mood.

"This event is about bringing the community together, raising awareness about downtown and helping the surrounding businesses by getting people exposed to those businesses," said McInnis. "We want people connecting with each other, we want people to have fun, we want the kids to have fun, it's a family fun event and we want to bring awareness about downtown and the downtown businesses here."

McInnis said he and the organization want to continue the event for years to come.

