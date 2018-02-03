City of Millbrook celebrates Mardi Gras with parade, games and more

The City of Millbrook was in the Mardi Gras spirit Saturday. For the 14th consecutive year, the Millbrook Revelers have now hosted their Umbrella Stroll.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. with food, fun and family entertainment. The parade started at 10 a.m., with the route beginning at Smokehouse BBQ.

Thousands lined the streets as many awaited the opportunity to snag beads, Moon Pies and more.

