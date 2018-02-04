19-year-old charged with murder after Montgomery fatal shooting

A 19-year-old Montgomery man has been charged with murder after a victim was fatally shot Saturday.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Leviticus Fuller turned himself in Sunday for the shooting death of Sidney Johnson IV, 30. Fuller was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility after his arrest.

MPD officers and Fire Medics responded to the 2000 block of E. South Blvd. at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a call of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Johnson IV with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument between the victim and the suspect.

Fuller is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.