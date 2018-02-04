Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

MPD reports that at about 8:55 a.m. officers and fire medics responded to the 1800 block of Winona Ave. on a call of a person shot. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

