Vernon: Showers moving out, more rain ahead for the workweek

After a soggy morning we'll thankfully have a drier setting this afternoon. That's good news for anyone trying to fire up the grill for the Superbowl later. Morning showers will continue to track east and by mid afternoon expect dry and mild conditions in the low 60s.

A cold front will sweep through the area Sunday night providing a shot of cool air. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s as skies clear overnight.

High pressure will fall in behind the cold front quickly and provide a sunny start to the new workweek Monday. The bad news is, the high pressure will quickly track east and only stick around for one day. Our next storm system arrives late Tuesday and that spells more rainfall for us!

Much of the day Tuesday will be dry as cloud cover builds in from the north and west. Temperatures will be well above average in the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms may develop late as temperatures rise overnight due to a warm front lifting north through the state. The bulk of the rain will fall Wednesday and given our location relative to this system we could see a few instances of heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is a small but present concern. Minor flooding will be possible in urban areas, areas with poor drainage and areas near bodies of water.

Instability will be very limited with this system so severe weather is not a major concern. Still the threat is non-zero so we'll be watching radar closely for any storm that develops with the potential for gusty winds and rotation. Showers will likely continue through the predawn hours Thursday as the cold front moves through overnight. Thursday will likely feature clearing skies early on, a sunny afternoon with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

