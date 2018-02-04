MPS athletes share thoughts ahead of National Signing Day

On Wednesday, players from across Fever Country will reveal where they are going to play college football. Several of the top recruits from MPS are thinking in terms of that next level.

Park Crossing's ATH Cam Taylor is between the Cornhuskers and Mizzou.

"Nebraska, it's a great city, a great town, they have great people as well," said Taylor. "Also Missouri has great people as well. I had a great time there, they showed me a great time. The academics for both places are amazing so I know I'll get a degree from both of them."

Thunderbirds O-Lineman Tank Jenkins is narrowing in on Oklahoma or Texas A&M, where the coaching connections are strong.

"Me and Jimbo have known each other since ninth grade," Jenkins said. "Jimbo offered me my second scholarship in ninth grade. Coach Lincoln I've known for a minute or two. I've been knowing him since tenth or eleventh grade. I've been knowing him for a long time, too, ever since he was the Offensive Coordinator at first."

Lanier defensive lineman Alfred Thomas is deciding between Troy, UCF, Memphis and Tulane.

"I bring speed, strength, the will to win. I just want to win with every rep I can," he said.

Poets linebacker La'Dedric Jackson has SEC offers galore, including interest from schools like Cincinnati and Louisville.

"Everything is just God's plan at God's pace," Jackson said. "Just taking things one day at a time. I just need a chance to show my talents, you know?"

Carver D-end Isaiah Forte is looking at Memphis, UAB, UCF and Troy.

"A good bond with everybody . A good relationship. I'm really looking for something academic wise," he said.

A huge national signing day awaits James Foster. One of the top quarterbacks in the state has FSU, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M as the final four.

"I just want to put on for Montgomery and go to the next level," Foster said. "I'll never forget where I came from so I want to put on for Lanier, my family. It's just not about me. I'm doing this for more people."

Foster took his final official visit this weekend to Florida State. Forte took an official trip to UAB and for Taylor it's possible that Auburn could sneak in there in the next couple of days with an official offer.

