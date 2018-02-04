MPS athletes share where their heads are at ahead of National Signing Day

The NFL will salute 15 recipients of the Medal of Honor at Super Bowl LII Sunday, including a Vietnam Veteran from Opelika.More >>
On Wednesday, players from across Fever Country will reveal where they are going to play college football.More >>
The reigning champion New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII Sunday.More >>
Word coming out of Minneapolis has T-O earning a spot into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Owens in his third year of eligibility has all the numbers of a hall of famer.More >>
The senior from Brantley has already broken the Troy all-time scoring and the Sun Belt record for three-pointers made records.More >>
Hornets secondary coach Grady Brown will be joining the Louisville Cardinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2018. Brown will take up the position of defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator under head coach Bobby Petrino.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The Southeastern Conference distributed an average of $40.9 million to its member schools in the last fiscal year.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday his support for the expansion of BJCC Legacy Arena and a new stadium to be built on property adjacent to the BJCC.More >>
