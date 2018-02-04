Medal of Honor recipient from AL participates in Super Bowl coin toss

President Barack Obama bestows the Medal of Honor to retired Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins in the East Room of the White House, Sept. 15, 2014. (Source: U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Bernardo Fuller)

The NFL will salute 15 recipients of the Medal of Honor at Super Bowl LII Sunday, including a Vietnam veteran from Opelika.

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins, of Opelika, was awarded the Medal of Honor - the United States' most prestigious military decoration - on Sept. 15, 2014.

According to the U.S. Army, Adkins distinguished himself during 38 hours of close-combat fighting against enemy forces in March 1966. At that time, then-Sgt. 1st Class Adkins was serving as an Intelligence Sergeant with 5th Special Forces Group, 1st Special Forces at Camp "A Shau", in the Republic of Vietnam.

During the 38-hour battle and 48-hours of escape and evasion, Adkins fought with mortars, machine guns, recoilless rifles, small arms, and hand grenades, killing an estimated 135 - 175 of the enemy and sustaining 18 different wounds, according to the Army.

Adkins and 14 other recipients will participate in the official on-field coin toss ceremony before the Eagles-Patriots game.

Below is the list of the 15 Medal of Honor recipients participating in the coin toss:

Bennie Adkins: Army, Vietnam (award delayed 9/15/2014)

Don Ballard: Navy, Vietnam (awarded 5/14/1970)

Sammy Davis: Army, Vietnam (awarded 11/18/1967)

Roger Donlon: Army, Vietnam (awarded 12/5/1964)

Sal Giunta: Army, Afghanistan (awarded 11/16/2010)

Flo Groberg: Army, Afghanistan (awarded 11/12/2015)

Tom Kelley: Navy, Vietnam (awarded 5/17/1969)

Allan Kellogg: Marines, Vietnam (awarded 10/15/1973)

Gary Littrell: Army, Vietnam (awarded 10/15/1973)

Walter Marm: Army, Vietnam (awarded 12/19/1966)

Robert Patterson: Army, Vietnam (awarded 10/10/1969)

Leroy Petry: Army, Afghanistan (awarded 7/12/2011)

Clint Romesha: Army, Afghanistan (awarded 2/11/2013)

James Taylor: Army, Vietnam (awarded 11/19/1968)

Woody Williams: Marines, WWII (awarded 10/5/1945)

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.