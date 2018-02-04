WSFA's First Alert StormTracker receives upgrade

An important part of WSFA's weather team is First Alert StormTracker and recently the mobile weather lab got an upgrade.

When WSFA rolled StormTracker out four years ago, it featured state of the art technology. Now, we've taken it to the next level, and Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson says it will revolutionize weather in Alabama.

"Since we came out with StormTracker, a lot of TV stations have copied StormTracker. So we thought this would be a great time to take advantage of those technological advancements and roll them into this new and improved StormTracker 2.0," Johnson said.

StormTracker features improvements from the inside out, including new cameras and weather observation equipment.

"Now wherever we go, whether we're going into a hurricane, a tornado situation, or winter weather with snow and ice, we can tell you the temperature, the humidity, the dew point, how fast the wind is blowing. And that wind is very important obviously especially when you think about hurricanes in Alabama," Johnson said.

Stewart Vance jumped at the opportunity to sponsor StormTracker. He says WSFA's commitment to local coverage lines up with The Vance Law Firm's dedication to the community.

Keeping you safe is the goal with the updated StormTracker. We've invested the time, effort and money to protect you when a storm strikes.

