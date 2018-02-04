Facebook post helps send boy on band trip to Disney

Devin Johnson will go to Disney World with his school's honor band thanks to a post by his mother's friend on Facebook. (Source: Heidi Ragland)

A Facebook post is the reason one boy will be going on a trip to Disney World with Simmons Middle School's honor band.

Heidi Murphy posted to Facebook after learning her friend, Heidi Ragland, couldn’t afford to send her son, Devin, to Disney.

The post read: “I know this mama well and she would never, in a million years ask for help but she is desperate. Devin has earned a chance to go with his band on a trip to play at Disney. He had to miss this trip last year because there was no money.”

Murphy said within hours she had already raised enough money to send Devin on the trip, but the donations didn’t stop.

“We not only had him the money for his trip but we had spending money raised for him and enough for him to have some new shoes,” Murphy said. “I found out that he borrows his school instrument so I thought you know we had extra money and people were still wanting to give and so then I had people messaging saying ‘hey can we donate towards his instrument’ and so that’s where that went,” Murphy said.

Devin Johnson is in the eighth grade and borrows his school’s baritone.

“I’ve been wanting my own instrument for a long time but we couldn’t get it,” Johnson said.

As for the trip to Disney World, Johnson said he’s never been before and is excited about the roller coasters.

As an incentive for donating, each person who donated was entered into a drawing, and the person whose name was pulled will be getting a t-shirt quilt made by Murphy.

