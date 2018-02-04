John 'Bubba' Trotman dies at 90

A man well known in Alabama for his work in agriculture has died.

John "Bubba" Trotman died at home Saturday. He was 90 years old.

Trotman served in many offices within the cattle industry. He served as president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association in 1966 and was the president of the National Cattlemen’s Association in 1972. In 1981, he was inducted into the Alabama Livestock Hall of Fame. In 1983, he was elected president of the Southeastern Livestock Exposition.

President Ronald Reagan chose Trotman to head the Alabama Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service in 1985, an appointment Trotman held for five years, according to Auburn University.

He was involved in a number of community and charity organizations and has had a huge impact on the Town of Pike Road since it's beginning.

"Two years ago we celebrated a very generous contribution of land that his family made to us to help us with a project that we hope to announce a little bit more about soon...In that contribution, his legacy will be seen and appreciated by people," said Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Montgomery at 1 p.m.

