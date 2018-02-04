John 'Bubba' Trotman dies at 90

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.More >>
Philippine health officials say the deaths of three children inoculated with a Sanofi Pasteur dengue vaccine may have "causal association" to the inoculation and two of the children may have died because the...More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible.More >>
