24-year-old Pike Road man killed in crash

A Pike Road man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

Hunter Alan Chambliss, 24, was killed when the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the road and hit several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. about six miles east of Montgomery on Vaughn Road.

Chambliss, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

Alabama state troopers are investigating the crash.

