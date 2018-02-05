Monday shooting in Montgomery appears accidental, police say

A shooting on Truett Drive in Montgomery appears to have been accidental, according to police. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Monday morning shooting in Montgomery that left a man with serious injuries appears to have been accidental, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Officers and medics were called to the 100 block of Truett Drive early Monday morning where they found the victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One person was initially taken into custody but police department spokesman Capt. Regina Duckett said no charges have been filed at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

